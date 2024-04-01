Elite Beach Volleyball Showdown: AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open Kicks Off in Philippines

MANILA -- The Asian Volleyball Confederation Beach Tour Nuvali Open, a paramount event in elite beach volleyball, is set to commence on April 4, marking a significant return of international beach volleyball action to the Philippines. The event, hosted by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) and the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), will see 46 top squads from across Asia, including four home teams, battling it out over four days for supremacy on the sands of Nuvali. This tournament not only showcases the Philippines as a burgeoning hub for volleyball but also serves as a precursor to the country's hosting of the prestigious FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship next year.

Advertisment

Teams to Watch

Under the guidance of Brazilian coach Joao Luciano Kiodai and Mayi Molit-Prochina, the Philippine contingent is poised for action with formidable pairs in both the women's and men's categories. Women's teams consist of Gen Eslapor and Kly Orillaneda, alongside Alexa Polidario and Jenny Gaviola, while the men's teams feature James Buytrago and Rancel Varga, and Ranran Abdilla and AJ Pareja. They will face stiff competition from teams across Asia, including Australia, Japan, Thailand, and many more, making for an electrifying tournament.

International Spotlight on the Philippines

Advertisment

The AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open is not just a tournament; it's a statement of the Philippines' rising prominence in the volleyball world. PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara expressed pride in the Philippines' growing role as a host for major volleyball events, emphasizing the significance of this tournament in the lead-up to the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship next year. With tickets now available, fans are gearing up for a spectacle of high-flying spikes and intense rallies at the Nuvali Sand Courts.

What's Next for PNVF?

Following the AVC Beach Tour, the PNVF's calendar is packed with international volleyball action, including the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour-Futures and the Men's Volleyball Nations League. These events not only highlight the Philippines' capability to host international sporting events but also provide a platform for local athletes to shine on the global stage. The AVC Challenge Cup for Women and the Southeast Asia V League are also on the horizon, underscoring a busy year for volleyball in the Philippines.

As the AVC Beach Tour Nuvali Open sets the stage for future international tournaments in the Philippines, it's clear that the country is not just a participant but a key player in the global volleyball community. This event is not only a testament to the skill and passion of the athletes but also to the Philippines' commitment to promoting and advancing the sport on the international stage.