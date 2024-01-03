en English
Sports

Elina Svitolina: Playing For Her Daughter and Her Country in 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Ukrainian tennis champion Elina Svitolina has declared her resolution to continue her career in 2024, not solely for her personal ambition but for her daughter, Skai, and her homeland, Ukraine. Svitolina, who became a mother in 2022, recently unveiled a new tattoo symbolizing Ukrainian independence, a piece of her daughter’s name and a testament to her loyalty to her country.

Ambassador for Ukraine

Since the onset of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 29-year-old Svitolina has been a vocal advocate for her country. She has been leveraging her global influence to draw attention to the conflict in her homeland, and her actions extend beyond just words. Svitolina serves as an ambassador for UNITED24, an initiative propelled by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, aimed at garnering financial support for Ukraine.

Triumphant Start to 2024

Svitolina kickstarted her 2024 season in Auckland, New Zealand, marking a victorious beginning by overpowering former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki in the first round of the ASB Classic. The hard-fought battle lasted one hour and 45 minutes, with Svitolina securing a 6-4, 6-3 win. This victory underlines Svitolina’s unwaning tenacity and resilience in the sport.

Onwards to the Round of 16

With her first win of the year under her belt, Svitolina is set to compete against Emma Raducanu in the round-of-16. Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, is a formidable adversary, making this upcoming match a much-anticipated event. This game will be the first meeting between Raducanu and Svitolina, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the contest.

Despite the pressures and challenges, Svitolina continues to prove her mettle, both on and off the court. Her commitment to her daughter, her sport, and her country demonstrates the depth of her character and the strength of her conviction. As she moves forward in 2024, she carries not just the hopes of her fans but also the spirit of her nation.

Sports Tennis Ukraine
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

