Mental Health Crisis

Elina Svitolina: A Tennis Star’s Fight for Her Homeland

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Elina Svitolina: A Tennis Star's Fight for Her Homeland

In the midst of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, professional Ukrainian tennis player, Elina Svitolina, is utilizing her platform to raise awareness and extend support to her homeland. Starting her day by keeping abreast with the latest updates from Ukraine, Svitolina’s heart is firmly entrenched in the situation back home.

Svitolina’s Personal Engagement with the Crisis

Svitolina’s day commences not with training, but with checking the news and messages from her loved ones in Ukraine. Her grandmother and uncle’s family remain in the country, their safety a constant concern. Svitolina, who brought honor to Ukraine by clinching a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, is driven by a profound sense of duty to aid Ukraine during this tumultuous period.

Using Her Platform for Greater Good

Despite the potential for other global events to eclipse the Ukraine issue, Svitolina persists in her commitment to keep Ukraine’s plight in the limelight. Through her foundation and as an ambassador for United24 – Ukraine’s official fundraising program – she has been instrumental in mobilizing funds for humanitarian efforts. A recent visit to Ukraine amplified her motivation as she experienced first-hand the gratitude of the Ukrainian people for her endeavors.

Personal Resilience Amidst Professional Success

Alongside her activism, Svitolina has demonstrated immense resilience in her professional life. Since returning to the tennis circuit post-maternity leave, she has managed to secure impressive results, including reaching the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros and the semi-finals at Wimbledon. Her coach, Raemon Sluiter, recognizes her tenacity and envisages great potential for her in the upcoming fortnight of competitions. Amidst the emotional strain, Svitolina is mindful of her mental well-being, drawing support from her husband, French tennis star Gaël Monfils, and their infant daughter, Skai.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

