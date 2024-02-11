Elijah Burress, Plaxico Burress' Son, Commits to Notre Dame: A Legacy in the Making

As the nation gears up for the spectacle of Super Bowl Sunday, high school wide receiver Elijah Burress, son of former NFL standout Plaxico Burress, has made a pivotal decision. Standing tall at 6'1" and weighing 170 pounds, Elijah has chosen to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite a modest offer list, including Duke, Cincinnati, Marshall, and James Madison, Elijah's elite traits hint at a promising future in man coverage. His projected play style mirrors that of former Notre Dame receiver TJ Jones, known for his ability to elude opponents post-catch.

A Legacy in the Making

Ranked as the No. 36 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, Elijah Burress is poised to carry forward a rich legacy in football. His father, Plaxico Burress, was a formidable force in the NFL, most notably catching the game-winning touchdown pass for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. Now, Elijah is set to etch his own story in the annals of college football with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

A Boost for the Top-Ranked Recruiting Class

Elijah Burress's commitment marks the 15th for Notre Dame's 2025 recruiting class, which currently holds the top spot in the 247 Team Composite Rankings. As the first wide receiver commitment for this class, Elijah's addition is a significant boost. While there may be speculation that the class will only accommodate three wide receivers, the fluid nature of the transfer portal suggests that Notre Dame is likely to take at least four.

A Talent to Watch

In his junior season at DePaul Catholic, Elijah Burress demonstrated his prowess on the field, catching 25 passes for 434 yards and five touchdowns. His performance, coupled with his impressive physical attributes, has sparked interest from major programs. However, it was Notre Dame's coaching staff, particularly new receivers coach Mike Brown, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, and head coach Marcus Freeman, who managed to secure his commitment.

Elijah Burress's decision to commit to Notre Dame on the eve of Super Bowl Sunday is a testament to his dedication and ambition. As he embarks on this new chapter in his football journey, all eyes will be on this rising star, eager to witness his growth and contributions to the Fighting Irish.

In a world where college football recruiting is as much about narratives as it is about talent, Elijah Burress's commitment to Notre Dame is a compelling story of legacy, potential, and the pursuit of excellence. As the son of a former NFL player, Elijah carries the weight of expectations, but his performance on the field and his recent commitment suggest that he is more than ready to rise to the occasion.