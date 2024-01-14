en English
Health

Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
Eliana Viali Challenges Exercise Stigma in Weekly Physiotherapy Column

Eliana Viali, in her weekly physiotherapy column, underscores the pivotal role of physical activity in sustaining good health. The column unearths the stigma associated with exercise, noting that global rates of physical activity are dismally low due to negative perceptions. These include the belief that exercise is painful, difficult, or time-consuming. These perceptions, deeply rooted in our childhood and persisting into adulthood, often prevent individuals from embracing regular exercise.

Challenging Negative Perceptions of Exercise

Viali confronts these negative perceptions head-on, asserting that physical activity doesn’t have to feel like an uphill battle, but can be an enjoyable and invigorating part of our daily routines. The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines physical activity as any bodily movement that requires energy expenditure. This does not just encompass gym workouts or sports, but also includes leisurely activities, commuting, and work-related movement.

Recommendations for Healthy Physical Activity

The WHO guidance for maintaining health is that adults should engage in 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity per week. The American Heart Association defines moderate intensity as a 50% to 60% increase in heart rate from rest, and vigorous intensity as a 70% to 80% increase.

Practical Methods to Track Exercise Intensity

Viali provides practical methods to track exercise intensity without the need for complex calculations. One is the Rate of Perceived Exertion Scale, which rates exercise intensity on a scale of 1 to 10. The other is the Talk Test, which gauges intensity based on one’s ability to converse during exercise. Viali’s column implores readers to utilize these tools to monitor their efforts and transform physical activity into a positive facet of their lives.

Health Society Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

