Sports

Eli Drinkwitz's Contract Extended Through 2028 After Missouri Tigers' Remarkable Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Eli Drinkwitz’s Contract Extended Through 2028 After Missouri Tigers’ Remarkable Season

The University of Missouri has rewarded head football coach Eli Drinkwitz with a contract extension through the 2028 season, following an impressive 11-2 record and a hard-earned victory against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. This move comes in the wake of a triumphant season that saw the Tigers defy expectations, prompting a nod of approval from the Missouri Board of Curators.

A Journey of Resilience and Determination

Drinkwitz was initially hired in 2020 after demonstrating outstanding coaching credentials at Appalachian State. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he embarked on the task of building the Missouri program. His start saw three consecutive .500 regular seasons and two bowl game losses, but his perseverance paid off this season.

The team’s mantra, ‘Something to Prove,’ served as a rallying cry, inspiring them to secure 11 wins and a coveted Cotton Bowl title. Drinkwitz’s leadership and the team’s unyielding determination have been instrumental in turning initial setbacks into a season of success.

Drinkwitz: A Coach Making His Mark

Recognized as the Associated Press SEC coach of the year and finishing third in the national coach of the year voting, Drinkwitz has earned praise for his leadership. The Tigers were predicted to finish sixth in the SEC East, yet they surpassed these predictions with notable victories and a mere two losses.

While details of Drinkwitz’s salary increase have not been disclosed, it is expected to surpass his previous earnings substantially, considering his significant contribution to the team’s performance.

A Promising Future for the Tigers

With key players like quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III expected to return, and a top-25 recruiting class, Missouri is positioned to contend for a playoff spot in the future, especially with the expansion to a 12-team field.

The team’s 2024 schedule appears manageable, further raising hopes of a potential run for the expanded playoff. As the Missouri Tigers embark on their next season, the extension of Drinkwitz’s contract stands as a testament to the university’s faith in his ability to lead the team to greater heights.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

