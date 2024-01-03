en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship

In an unfortunate turn of events, Elfyn Evans, the notable runner-up in last year’s championship, was unable to attend the FIA prize-giving ceremony in Baku. The reason for his absence was a rib injury he suffered in a biking accident. Consequently, this accident also forced him to miss out on some critical test driving in Finland. Despite this setback, Evans is now prepared to return to the circuit and rejoin his team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, for the pre-season test. This test is a crucial part of their preparation for the forthcoming season opener in Monte Carlo, which is slated to run from January 25 to 28.

Toyota’s Preparations Unaffected

Despite the unexpected absence of Evans, Toyota’s preparations for the upcoming season were not significantly disrupted. Takamoto Katsuta, another skilled member of the team, utilized the available test day to its fullest. His efforts ensured that the team’s momentum remained undeterred.

Evans: A Strong Contender for 2024 Championship

Evans is anticipated to be a strong contender for the 2024 championship. This prediction is particularly plausible given that his teammate and 2023 title winner, Kalle Rovanpera, has decided to participate in only a partial campaign. With Evans’ return, Toyota plans to field three Rally1 cars in Monte Carlo. Joining Evans in this endeavour will be Katsuta and the record winner, Sebastien Ogier.

0
Europe Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
8 mins ago
Wizz Air Soars High with Record Passenger Numbers Amid Expansion Plans
In a striking display of resilience amid economic turbulence and geopolitical tension in Europe and the Middle East, Wizz Air has reported a significant uptick in passenger numbers. The budget airline, under the stewardship of CEO Joszef Varadi, has witnessed its passenger count swell to approximately 5 million in December, marking an impressive leap from
Wizz Air Soars High with Record Passenger Numbers Amid Expansion Plans
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
21 mins ago
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
23 mins ago
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
US and EU Join Hands to Counter China's Rising Influence
11 mins ago
US and EU Join Hands to Counter China's Rising Influence
Plant Growth Regulators Market: A Boom Fueled by Advancing Farming Technologies and Climate Challenges
12 mins ago
Plant Growth Regulators Market: A Boom Fueled by Advancing Farming Technologies and Climate Challenges
Spain Grapples with EU Funding Deadlines: Economic Recovery in the Balance
21 mins ago
Spain Grapples with EU Funding Deadlines: Economic Recovery in the Balance
Latest Headlines
World News
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
40 seconds
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
53 seconds
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
58 seconds
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
1 min
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
1 min
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
1 min
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
1 min
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
1 min
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
1 min
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
53 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
54 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app