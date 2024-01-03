Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship

In an unfortunate turn of events, Elfyn Evans, the notable runner-up in last year’s championship, was unable to attend the FIA prize-giving ceremony in Baku. The reason for his absence was a rib injury he suffered in a biking accident. Consequently, this accident also forced him to miss out on some critical test driving in Finland. Despite this setback, Evans is now prepared to return to the circuit and rejoin his team, Toyota Gazoo Racing, for the pre-season test. This test is a crucial part of their preparation for the forthcoming season opener in Monte Carlo, which is slated to run from January 25 to 28.

Toyota’s Preparations Unaffected

Despite the unexpected absence of Evans, Toyota’s preparations for the upcoming season were not significantly disrupted. Takamoto Katsuta, another skilled member of the team, utilized the available test day to its fullest. His efforts ensured that the team’s momentum remained undeterred.

Evans: A Strong Contender for 2024 Championship

Evans is anticipated to be a strong contender for the 2024 championship. This prediction is particularly plausible given that his teammate and 2023 title winner, Kalle Rovanpera, has decided to participate in only a partial campaign. With Evans’ return, Toyota plans to field three Rally1 cars in Monte Carlo. Joining Evans in this endeavour will be Katsuta and the record winner, Sebastien Ogier.