India

Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Electric Racing Sees a Bright Future in India Despite Recent Setbacks

The world of electric racing is set to make a triumphant return to India, despite the recent cancellation of a race in Hyderabad. Alberto Longo, co-founder of Formula E, has expressed a keen interest in bringing this high-octane sport back to India by 2025. While details remain undisclosed, the optimism radiating from the electric racing organization paints a promising future for the sport on Indian soil.

Formula E’s Continued Interest in India

Following the cancellation of the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix, Formula E has not dampened its enthusiasm for India. In fact, it appears the organization is more motivated than ever to bring the electric racing series back to the country. A testament to this is the ongoing discussions with potential host cities, one of which has already expressed interest in hosting the thrilling race.

Engaging with the Indian Audience

To deepen the bond with Indian fans, Formula E has forged a strategic partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India. The partnership aims to broadcast all races of the current season, effectively bringing the high-speed excitement of electric racing right into Indian homes. This move not only caters to the existing Indian motorsport enthusiasts but also aims to cultivate new fans.

The Anticipation of Gen 4 Cars

Adding to the anticipation is the debut of the highly-anticipated Gen 4 cars in the 2026/27 season. Longo is confident that these advanced vehicles, blending cutting-edge technology with captivating aesthetics, will catapult Formula E to the same level as conventional motorsports. With their introduction, the face of electric racing in India—and indeed, the world—is set for an exciting transformation.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

