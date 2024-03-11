Eldoret City Marathon Set for April 21, 2024: Tanui Announces Ksh 18M Prize Pool

The Eldoret City Marathon, after multiple postponements last year, is finally set to take place on April 21, 2024, in Uasin Gishu County, with a substantial prize pool announced to boost athletes' morale and performance.

During the marathon's relaunch, director Moses Tanui expressed his enthusiasm for the comeback of the event, emphasizing the resolution of past issues and urging athletes to register. Tanui, celebrated for his victories in the Boston Marathon, highlighted the marathon's role in nurturing talent and promised support for athletes unable to afford registration fees. He also touched upon the issue of doping, advocating for clean sportsmanship in accordance with World Athletics standards.

Gladys Boss Sholei, National Assembly deputy speaker, confirmed the county's support for the marathon, recognizing its significance in preparing athletes for international competitions. She mentioned the marathon's potential to attract funding for athletes' welfare and to elevate Uasin Gishu's status in the global athletic community. The marathon's prize money, set at Ksh 18M for the top 20 finishers in both male and female categories, is poised to attract top-tier talent and provide substantial incentives for participants.

The organizers' decision to allocate a generous prize pool underscores their commitment to not only reviving but also enhancing the stature of the Eldoret City Marathon. This event presents an opportunity for athletes to showcase their prowess on a significant platform, potentially opening doors to major international marathons. Moreover, it serves as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the athletic community in overcoming challenges and striving for excellence.

As the Eldoret City Marathon approaches, athletes, supporters, and the entire Uasin Gishu community look forward to a celebration of endurance, talent, and sportsmanship, marking a new chapter in the event's history and in the lives of promising athletes.