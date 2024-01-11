Eldon Mustangs Triumph in South Callaway Tournament Against North Callaway Thunderbirds

The Eldon Mustangs rode to a decisive victory against the North Callaway Thunderbirds, with a definitive 59-37 in the South Callaway Tournament. The game, hosted at South Callaway Middle School, saw the Mustangs take a commanding lead by the time halftime rolled around, the scoreboard reading 32-16.

Breaking the Losing Streak

This win signifies a crucial turning point for the Mustangs, breaking their three-game losing streak and improving their record to 8-4. The victory is largely credited to the exceptional performance of Hunter Hees, who scored a team-high 24 points. Not far behind was Cody Tamm, who also played a significant role in securing the win with his contribution of 12 points.

Onwards to the Semifinals

With this triumph, the third-seeded Mustangs are now prepared to gallop into the winner’s bracket semifinals, where they will square off against the second-seeded Hermann team. The matchup is set to take place at South Callaway High School, with the tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

A Significant Win

This victory not only injects a fresh burst of momentum into the Mustangs’ campaign but also sets the tone for what promises to be a riveting continuation of the South Callaway Tournament. As the Mustangs prepare to face their next challenge, the memory of their decisive victory against the Thunderbirds will undoubtedly serve as a potent reminder of their potential.