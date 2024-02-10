El Paso's Most Wanted: Police Seek Public's Help to Locate Eight Fugitives

The El Paso Police Department, in collaboration with Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., is seeking assistance from the public to locate several wanted fugitives. Eight individuals are currently on the 'Most Wanted' list, with bounties ranging from $32,000 to $155,000. As the city gears up for the Super Bowl showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, this pressing matter serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against crime in the community.

The Faces of El Paso's Most Wanted

Wendy Ivette Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Miranda, Javier Hernandez, Alberto Mariscal, Manuel Calderon, Crystal Lee Sanchez Murillo, Josue Cardenas, Jakob Isaiah Terrazas, Felix Louis Garcia Jr., and Michael David Bradham are the eight fugitives whose whereabouts remain unknown. These individuals have been accused of a range of crimes, including driving while intoxicated, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault on a child, and credit card abuse.

Despite previous attempts to locate them, these fugitives have managed to elude law enforcement officials. As the community prepares for a day of celebration with the Super Bowl, the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any information that could lead to the apprehension of these wanted individuals.

A Day of Celebration Amidst a City's Struggle

While El Paso residents eagerly anticipate the Super Bowl, with its thrilling gameplay, memorable commercials, and beloved game day foods, the reality of the city's ongoing battle against crime lingers in the background. The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. are reminding citizens not to let the festivities distract them from the importance of community safety.

For many, the Super Bowl is a time to gather with friends and family to enjoy the highly anticipated matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. This year, the event takes on added significance, as Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, prepares to lead his team in pursuit of victory. The recent appearance of Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition has only added to the excitement surrounding the game.

As El Paso residents stock up on popular game day foods, such as nachos, wings, and guacamole, they are encouraged to stay informed about the wanted fugitives in their community. By working together and sharing information, the people of El Paso can help bring these individuals to justice and create a safer environment for all.

A Call to Action: Protecting Our Community

The El Paso Police Department and Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc. are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at 915-566-8477 or submit tips online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

As the Super Bowl kicks off and the city comes together in celebration, it is essential to remember the importance of community safety. By working together and sharing information, the people of El Paso can help bring these wanted individuals to justice and create a safer environment for all.

Amidst the excitement of the Super Bowl game, the quality of its commercials, and the popular game day foods in Texas, the ongoing battle against crime in El Paso serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community safety. By working together and sharing information, the people of El Paso can help bring these wanted individuals to justice and create a safer environment for all.