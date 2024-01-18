El Paso Locomotive Gears Up for 2024 USL Championship with Balanced Home and Away Games

As the whistle of a new season nears, the El Paso Locomotive is gearing up for its sixth journey in the 2024 USL Championship. The team will kick off the season with a strong line-up of home games, starting on March 9 against Hartford Athletic, thus setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.

Advertisment

Home Ground Advantage in Opening and Closing Months

The Locomotive will enjoy the privilege of playing their first three matches at their home ground, Southwest University Park. This includes a friendly against FC Juarez on March 20, a game that will undoubtedly create a vibrant atmosphere for the fans and the players alike. The regular season will conclude with a home-heavy stretch, featuring six home games out of the last nine. This strategic placement of home games at the start and end of the season will allow the Locomotive to harness the energy of their home crowd when it matters most.

A Test of Mettle on the Road

Advertisment

Despite the initial home advantage, El Paso Locomotive will face a testing period where they are scheduled to play 14 of 22 matches on the road. This grueling stretch of away games will be a true test of their mettle, teamwork, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Season Structure and Notable Absence

The 34-game schedule involves a double round-robin against the 11 other Western Conference teams and a single round-robin against Eastern Conference teams. This arrangement provides a balanced competition across conferences. However, the schedule has a notable gap with the absence of Rio Grande Valley, a team that folded in the offseason. Their absence will be felt, but the Locomotive's focus remains unwavered, aiming to deliver electrifying performances throughout the season.

The Locomotive's 2024 schedule reflects a careful balance of home and away games, clearly illustrating their aim to start and end the season with the support of their loyal home crowd. The journey to the USL Championship continues, and the El Paso Locomotive is ready to steam ahead into a new season of thrilling soccer.