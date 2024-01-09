Ekanit Panya Prioritizes Club Over Country, Sparks Controversy

In an unexpected turn of events, Ekanit Panya, a key member of the Thailand national football team, has withdrawn from the squad ahead of the 2024 Asian Cup. The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) has confirmed his decision, as the 25-year-old player prioritizes his club commitments with the Urawa Reds ahead of the upcoming 2024 J1 League.

A Move to Impress New Coach

The decision comes in light of the recent appointment of Per-Mathias Hogmo as the new coach for Urawa Reds. Panya, who has played 11 games for Urawa Reds on loan last season, aims to impress Hogmo during the pre-season, thereby securing his position on the team. This strategic move has sparked a wave of criticism from fans, raising questions about his commitment to national duty over club obligations.

Thai Coach’s Response and Replacement

Despite the uproar, Thai coach Masatada Ishii has taken a rather composed stance on the matter. Ishii, refraining from persuading Panya to stay, has instead called up midfielder Picha Autra as his replacement. With Panya’s withdrawal, Autra’s inclusion in the team will be crucial in the challenging group stage of the Asian Cup, in which Thailand is pitted against Saudi Arabia, Kyrgyzstan, and Oman.

Urawa Reds and the J1 League

Panya’s choice to prioritize the J1 League is a testament to the competition’s stature in Asian football. The 2024 J1 League season is scheduled from February 23 to December 8, and Urawa Reds are considered strong title contenders. Moreover, Panya holds the distinction of being the first Southeast Asian player to attend the FIFA Club World Cup with Urawa Reds, solidifying his presence in the club.

The coming weeks will reveal the impact of Ekanit Panya’s decision on both the Thailand national team’s performance in the Asian Cup and his individual journey with Urawa Reds in the 2024 J1 League.