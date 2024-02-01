Eilish O'Dowd: From All-Ireland Triumph to AFLW

Eilish O'Dowd, a reputed All-Ireland champion from Dublin, is on the cusp of joining the Australian Football League Women (AFLW). According to the Irish Examiner, O'Dowd is collaborating with Mike Currane, an AFLW Talent ID coach and agent, and is likely to ink a deal with the Great Western Sydney (GWS) Giants soon. This move echoes the journey of numerous other Irish players who have crossed over to the Australian football league, including Aine Tighe, who previously played for the Fremantle Dockers in Perth.

Following in Teammate's Footsteps

O'Dowd's anticipated transfer would mean that both midfielders from Dublin's All-Ireland triumph last year would be playing in the AFLW. Jennifer Dunne, who shared the field with O'Dowd, has already played in the AFLW and confirmed her return to Dublin. Dunne made history as the first player to clinch an All-Ireland and AFLW title in the same year.

Irish Presence in AFLW

In 2023, a record-breaking count of 33 Irish players participated in the AFLW. However, some have since been delisted or retired. The AFLW Draft has already been completed, leaving limited spots available for the forthcoming campaign.

O'Dowd's Journey to Success

Before her stint in Dublin, O'Dowd played for Leitrim. She later moved to Dublin's Na Fianna club for work. Her noteworthy performance at the club earned her a place on the Dublin panel, garnering her an All-Star nomination and an All-Ireland medal. Several of O'Dowd's family members, including her sister Laura and cousins Keith and Dearbhaile Beirne, have also bagged significant successes in various sports, marking a sporting legacy in the family.