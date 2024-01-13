en English
Australia

Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open

The 2024 Australian Open, set to commence on Saturday night, marks a crucial moment in the careers of eight players, as they prepare to compete in the main draw of a Grand Slam for the first time. The tournament will unfold in Melbourne, Australia, with the biggest tennis stars vying for a prize pool of $10 million. Among the 128 players participating in the women’s and men’s single competition, eight remarkable talents stand out for their exceptional journeys to this pivotal stage.

Unearthing New Tennis Talents

Among the debutants is McCartney Kessler, an American player whose meteoric rise from No.948 to No.231 in the 2023 season has been nothing short of remarkable. She has already shown her potential by capturing her first ITF W60 title. Another noteworthy player is Alina Korneeva from Russia, who, after a thrilling junior girls’ final at the previous Australian Open, has had a stellar season. Her accomplishments include winning multiple junior Slam titles and finishing as the junior No.1.

Australia’s Rising Star

Australian native Taylah Preston has proven her mettle despite an injury in 2023. With a rise to No.203 and four ITF titles to her name, she’s a promising talent to watch. Another player to keep an eye on is Ella Seidel, a German tennis player who balances her academic pursuits with her sporting career. Seidel, currently ranked No.172, is set to face the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the opening round, presenting an intriguing clash of experience and emerging talent.

From Unranked to Grand Slam

Yuliia Starodubtseva from Ukraine started her full professional season unranked and ended the year at No.160. This impressive climb demonstrates her potential and resilience. Lulu Sun from Switzerland, a former college player, also made significant strides, reaching a career-high of No.189. Additionally, Maria Timofeeva from Russia made a startling debut in her WTA main draw at Budapest as a teenage lucky loser, and Anastasia Zakharova of Russia successfully qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the Australian Open.

The 2024 Australian Open serves as a testament to the continued evolution of tennis, unearthing new talents and offering platforms for young players to make their mark. As these eight debutants step onto the court, they carry with them not only their racquets but also their dreams and the hopes of their nations. Regardless of the outcomes, their journeys already represent victories of determination, hard work, and the unyielding spirit of sportsmanship.

0
Australia Russia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

