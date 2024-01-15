Egypt’s Performance in AFCON Opener Draws Criticism Despite 2-2 Draw

In a dramatic opener to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday, Egypt clawed back to secure a 2-2 draw against Mozambique. The game saw Mostafa Mohamed put Egypt in the lead early on, only for Mozambique to respond with a pair of goals, seizing control of the match. It took a late penalty, expertly converted by Mohamed Salah, for Egypt to balance the scales.

Mounting Criticism Over Egypt’s Performance

Despite the draw, Egypt’s performance was widely criticized. Leading the critics was former Egyptian player, Gomaa, who expressed significant dissatisfaction with the team’s performance in a post-match interview on beIN Sports. The brunt of his criticism was directed at the team’s defensive showings, particularly their inability to provide defensive support and the lack of midfield reaction from coach Rui Vitoria.

Defensive Lapses Under Scrutiny

Center-backs Ahmed Hegazi and Mohamed Abdelmonem were singled out by Gomaa for their lackluster defense of the goals. These defensive lapses, he warned, could have far more serious consequences against stronger teams in the tournament. Gomaa went on to condemn the team’s overall performance against Mozambique, a team he considers the weakest in the group.

Pressure Mounts on Egypt

As one of the favorites for the tournament, the pressure on Egypt is immense. The draw against Mozambique, according to Gomaa, does not bode well for the team’s prospects. He went on to remark that failing to reach the semi-finals would be seen as a significant failure for the national team. Egypt’s next challenge is a Group B match against Ghana, where they’ll be keen to rebound from this initial setback.