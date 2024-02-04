Egyptian Football Undergoes Leadership Shakeup Post-Africa Cup Disappointment

In the wake of Egypt's underwhelming campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the national football team's head coach, Rui Vitoria, was relieved of his duties. The decision, confirmed by the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), followed Egypt's unexpected round-of-16 exit at the hands of Congo DR in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. The team's performance this year starkly contrasted with their previous year's run as finalists. Notably, they failed to secure a win in any of their four matches, further complicated by an injury to their star player, Mohamed Salah, who was forced to leave the tournament early for treatment.
Egypt Says Farewell to Rui Vitoria
The EFA expressed gratitude to Vitoria and his staff as it announced their dismissal. The Portuguese coach, despite having a contract until 2026 and only one defeat in his 21-month tenure, was unable to steer the record seven-time African champions to victory this year. The decision leaves Vitoria joining the ranks of coaches from Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana, and Gambia, as well as Ivory Coast's Jean-Louis Gasset, who have also parted ways with their respective teams following the tournament.
Interim Leadership and Future Plans
As Egypt moves on from Vitoria's leadership, the EFA has appointed Mohamed Youssef as interim coach. The Association has also set its sights on hiring a new foreign technical director, reflecting its intent to assemble a complete coaching staff. This transition aims to revive the team's performance and restore the glory of previous years.
Reflection on Egypt's Performance
The 2023 campaign was far from what was expected for Egypt, who were among the favourites for the tournament. Their struggles were evident from the group stage, with the team drawing all three matches. The woes continued into the round of 16, where they faced a decisive penalty shootout defeat against Congo DR. The lacklustre performances culminated in the dismissal of Vitoria and his staff, marking the end of an era and the beginning of a search for new leadership.