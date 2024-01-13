Egmore’s Post-Event Neglect: A Missed Opportunity for Sustained Beautification

In the run-up to the Asian Champions Trophy held in August 2023, the city of Egmore underwent a significant transformation. The event, hosted at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, prompted an extensive clean-up and repair operation in the surrounding area. Particular attention was given to the Gandhi-Irwin Road Bridge, a key piece of infrastructure near the venue.

Revitalizing the Gandhi-Irwin Road Bridge

In an effort to enhance the cityscape for the event, the damaged railings and pavements of the Gandhi-Irwin Road Bridge were meticulously repaired. Moreover, the walls of the bridge were adorned with hockey-themed paintings, reflecting the spirit of the sport that had brought the city into the international spotlight. It was a moment of urban revival, with the city’s character being enhanced and celebrated.

Beautification Efforts Extend Beyond the Bridge

But the beautification efforts did not stop at the bridge. The median was spruced up with the installation of metal ladders intended to hold potted plants. These installations were prominently placed in front of the Egmore Railway Station and near the hockey stadium, adding a touch of greenery to the urban landscape.

Post-Event Maintenance Falls Short

However, no sooner had the games wrapped up and the guests departed, than a lapse in maintenance became apparent. The once vibrant potted plants on the steps of the metal ladders now appeared neglected, either missing entirely or wilting away. This oversight indicates a missed opportunity to sustain the improvements made during the event, raising questions about the city’s commitment to long-term beautification and maintenance.