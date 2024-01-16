EFL Chairman Addresses Reading FC Crisis Amid Ongoing Fan Protests

English Football League (EFL) Chairman, Rick Parry, took center stage at a Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing, responding to concerns about the future of Reading Football Club. The pressing concerns raised by Damian Green, a former government minister and fervent Reading fan, echoed the growing dissatisfaction of fans over the club's deteriorating state under the ownership of Dai Yongge.

EFL's Hands Tied

Green's query was punctuated by references to a recent pitch invasion by fans expressing their anger towards Yongge's stewardship. Parry, acknowledging the fans' disquiet, touched upon the EFL's restricted ability to enforce a sale of the club from Yongge. This, despite the league's desire to see a new owner at the helm and attempts to disqualify Yongge for misconduct.

Yongge's Financial Fumbles

The EFL had previously penalised Yongge for failing to meet financial obligations, including missing escrow payments. The league has imposed additional fines as he continues to flaunt regulations. Yet, despite receiving bids, Yongge has resisted selling the club. The owner is also accused of asset-stripping, with the sale of top young players being a point of contention.

Reading FC on Shaky Ground

Reading FC is currently precariously balanced on the brink of financial instability, having been docked points for breaking financial rules and struggling in League One. Parry hinted that administration might become the eventual resolution, a fate seen with other clubs. Meanwhile, Reading's CEO Dayong Pang appealed for patience on national radio station Talksport, asserting that Dai is open to selling the club. Pang, however, contended that the fans' protests were hampering the sale process.