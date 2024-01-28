EF Education-EasyPost Unveils Eye-Catching Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71 for 2024 Season

EF Education-EasyPost, the professional cycling team, is setting the pace in the 2024 season with their innovative bicycle designs. The Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71 in particular, ridden by up-and-coming Archie Ryan at the Tour Down Under, is capturing attention.

The Unique Cannondale SuperSix EVO LAB71

Despite its small 44cm frame size, the SuperSix EVO LAB71 is a standout. Its deep and narrow aero head tube and overall smaller dimensions compared to standard larger bikes lend it a unique presence on the race track. Engineered as a climbing bike with dual capabilities, it packs both lightweight and aerodynamic features. Retailing at a steep $15,000, this bike demonstrates Cannondale's commitment to delivering top-performance racing machines.

Advanced Components for Top-End Performance

Cannondale's SuperSix EVO LAB71 boasts a number of high-end components. The bike includes a Cannondale SystemBar, a product of a collaboration with Momo Design. The Shimano Dura-Ace groupset and an FSA Powerbox crankset with a 54/40t set-up contribute to the bike's superior performance. Vision Metron 60 SL wheels and Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres complete the bike's build, providing an optimal balance of speed and traction.

A Holistic Approach to Aerodynamic Efficiency

Cannondale's SuperSix EVO LAB71 is more than just a collection of high-grade components. The bike's design underscores a holistic approach to achieving aerodynamic efficiency and superior performance. Pink Muc-Off tubeless valves add a touch of color, reflecting the team's aesthetic and emphasizing the attention to detail that has gone into the creation of this elite racing machine.