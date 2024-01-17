Edwardsville Triumphs Over Westminster: A Stellar Performance by Mia Semith

On a chilly Tuesday evening, the Edwardsville high school basketball team demonstrated an impressive display of teamwork and sportsmanship, securing a 61-37 victory over their rivals, Westminster. The game was marked by a remarkable performance from forward Mia Semith, who led her team with an astounding 27 points and 11 rebounds. Her contribution was a testament to her prowess as a player and her ability to lead under pressure.

Edwardsville’s Artistry on Display

The game was a true showcase of Edwardsville's strong shooting game, particularly from the 3-point line. The team executed a 50% success rate, making eight out of 16 attempts. This precision played a significant role in their victory and demonstrated the team’s ability to perform under pressure.

Noteworthy Contributions

Apart from Semith's commanding presence, fellow players Ellie Neath and Lainey McFarlin also made significant contributions to the score, with 9 and 8 points respectively. McFarlin matched her scoring contribution with 8 rebounds, making her the second leading rebounder for the team. Their performances were not only crucial for this victory but also indicative of the team's depth and versatility.

A Pattern of Success

This win for Edwardsville is not an isolated event. The team has shown a consistent pattern of solid offensive and defensive play, with significant contributions from multiple players. The team's record now stands at 10-10, having won seven of its past eight games. Semith's 18-point first-half performance was instrumental in this victory, setting the tone for the rest of the game. The victory over Westminster is a testament to Edwardsville's potential and the promising future that lies ahead.