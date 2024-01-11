Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season

Philadelphia Phillies player, Edmundo Sosa, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract, netting him a handsome figure of $1.7 million, thereby circumventing arbitration. The development was brought to light by Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

A Season of Triumph

The 2023 season was a year of achievement for Sosa, who recorded a commendable batting average of .251, an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .720, and 30 runs batted in (RBI), all within the span of 299 plate appearances. These figures encapsulate what has been one of the most successful offensive seasons in Sosa’s career.

Competitive Field

Despite Sosa’s stellar performance, his playing time for the upcoming season might be somewhat curtailed. This is primarily due to the presence of other accomplished infielders in the Phillies’ lineup, including the likes of Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Trea Turner.

Recent Activities and Challenges

Aside from contract-related news, the report also shed light on Sosa’s recent activities and conditions. Sosa sat out for the first game of a doubleheader, but bounced back with a triple and a home run, contributing to a victory. He was absent from a Sunday lineup and subsequently sat out of a Tuesday game. Sosa also grappled with a cramp and had to exit a game due to an apparent leg injury.

With the new contract, Sosa, 27, has seen a considerable increase in his earnings from the previous season’s $950,000. In his new role, he is expected to play across three infield positions, with a focus on the third base. His last season batting average was .251/.293/.427 with 10 home runs in 300 plate appearances.