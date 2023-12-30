Edmonton Oilers Shake Up Roster: Raphael Lavoie Recalled, Ben Gleason Loaned to Bakersfield

Edmonton Oilers, the renowned professional ice hockey team, has made strategic changes to its team roster. The team announced the recall of forward Raphael Lavoie from the Condors, its American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, on an emergency basis. In a simultaneous move, defenceman Ben Gleason has been loaned to the Bakersfield Condors. The Oilers have made these personnel adjustments as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance their team performance.

Strategic Roster Changes

The Oilers’ decision to bring back Raphael Lavoie seems to be well-calculated. Lavoie has shown impressive performance with the Condors, scoring a goal and adding an assist. He had previously appeared in six games with Edmonton earlier this season but was unable to score a point. In the AHL, he has been a scoring leader with 10 goals in 19 games. The timing of the call-up suggests that Oilers forward Sam Gagner may be out longer than expected due to injury.

Upcoming Clash with LA Kings

The Oilers are set to face the Los Angeles Kings in a crucial Pacific Division clash. In the lineup for this game, Raphael Lavoie is expected to play on the fourth line with James Hamblin and Adam Erne. The Oilers’ lineup projection includes Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid, and Hyman on the first line, with Connor McDavid playing his 600th NHL game and leading the Oilers in scoring this season.

The Oilers’ Journey

The Edmonton Oilers, established in 1971, is one of the founding franchises of the World Hockey Association. The team has seen both highs and lows, including winning five Stanley Cups in the 1980s. Recently, the Oilers extended their win streak to three games and are battling back to the top of the Pacific Division. Players like Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl have been making headlines with their performances. The Oilers are focused on meeting specific needs, including a solid goaltender, a top-four right-shot defenseman, and a top-six winger.