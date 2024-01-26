Edmonton Oilers on the Brink of NHL Record as NFL Playoffs Soar in Viewership

Edmonton Oilers: A Streak to Remember

In the heated arena of professional ice hockey, the Edmonton Oilers have emerged as a formidable force, rewriting the history books with their exceptional performance. The team, currently holding a robust 28-15-1 record, has been showcasing an impressive form under the leadership of their new head coach, Chris Knoblauch. Since his takeover, the Oilers have boasted a remarkable 23-6 record, indicating a significant upturn in their fortunes.

Recently, they clinched their 15th consecutive victory, edging them closer to the NHL record of 17 consecutive wins, a feat currently held by the Pittsburgh Penguins. This impressive streak has not only elevated the Oilers in the sports realm but also made them one of the most successful entities in the sports business this week.

McDavid and Pickard: The Lynchpins

Connor McDavid, with his two goals and an assist, and backup goalie Calvin Pickard, with 27 saves for the shutout, played instrumental roles in the Oilers' latest victory. The Oilers are now 23-3-0 in their last 26 games and have set a franchise-record by allowing two or fewer goals in 13 consecutive games. The team is set to host the Nashville Predators next, with their eyes firmly set on surpassing the NHL record.

NFL Playoffs: A Viewership Triumph

While the Oilers continue their march towards glory, the NFL has been reaping the benefits of a surge in television viewership. The divisional playoff games have set a new viewership record, averaging an unprecedented 40 million viewers per game. The face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was particularly noteworthy, attracting 50.4 million viewers in the United States and an additional four million in Canada, outdoing recent Grey Cup audiences.

These soaring viewership numbers underscore the enduring popularity of the sport and its potential to draw massive audiences, further solidifying its position in the world of sports entertainment.