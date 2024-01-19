Edmonton Oilers Match Historic NHL Record with 12-Game Winning Streak

The Edmonton Oilers have matched a historic NHL record with a 12-game winning streak, tying with the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team. This significant achievement comes on the heels of a challenging start to the season, which saw the Oilers with a 3-9-1 record by November 12. The team's poor start prompted a change in leadership, with Kris Knoblauch stepping in as head coach and Paul Coffey assuming control of the defense following the dismissal of Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson.

Remarkable Turnaround

Since the coaching change, the Oilers have demonstrated a stark improvement, boasting a 22-6-0 record. This includes a prior eight-game winning streak that set the stage for their current record-tying run. The team's resilience has been pivotal, with the last 10 victories featuring two or fewer goals conceded. This, despite not being known for high-scoring games or leading the power-play statistics.

Players' Perspective

Star player Leon Draisaitl has emphasized the unique nature of this streak, underscoring the team's focus on confronting new challenges regardless of the attention it attracts. However, the Oilers are not resting on their laurels. Their schedule promises stiff competition with upcoming games against formidable opponents like Calgary, Columbus, and Chicago.

Setting Sights on New Records

If the Oilers maintain their winning momentum, they could potentially equal the Pittsburgh Penguins' 17-game winning streak from 1993. A record-tying game is projected against the Vegas Golden Knights on February 6, with the possibility of setting a new record in Anaheim on February 9. As the Oilers continue their unmatched performance on the ice, fans and critics alike are eagerly anticipating whether they can make history.