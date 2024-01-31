Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation Champions Youth Hockey Access Through 'Every Kid Deserves a Shot' Initiative

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has rolled out a breakthrough initiative titled "Every Kid Deserves a Shot", aimed at democratizing hockey for young enthusiasts irrespective of their socio-economic backgrounds. Launched in October 2023, the program is built on the conviction that hockey can serve as a catalyst for hope, courage, and focus, instilling values of fair play and a sense of belonging in the participants.

EOCF's Ambitious Outreach Plan

EOCF's executive director, Myrna Khan, underscored the transformative potential of hockey and revealed the foundation's ambitious goal to triple its outreach to a staggering 90,000 kids within the span of three years. The initiative is driven by two core pillars: on-ice incentives, which encompass promoting active lifestyles and inclusive hockey, and off-ice incentives, which emphasize knowledge, wellness, and mental resilience.

Former Oilers Players Join as Ambassadors

The program has received a significant boost with former Oilers players Chris Joseph, Georges Laraque, and Ladislav Smid joining as special ambassadors. Their involvement is expected to inspire and engage more youth in the initiative.

Collaborating with Community Partners

EOCF is not working in isolation. Community partners such as KidSport, Free Play for Kids, Sport Central, and the Hockey Alberta Foundation have also joined the cause, contributing their resources and expertise to make the program a success. The initiative aims to address systemic barriers in sports and is dedicated to creating a supportive community to overcome these obstacles. This was highlighted in an interview with Tim Adams, executive director of Free Play, on CTV News Edmonton.