en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match

In an electrifying performance, the Edmonton Oilers outplayed the Montreal Canadiens in a tense overtime match, setting a new record with their 10th consecutive victory. The game was nothing short of intense, with each team demonstrating exceptional prowess and unyielding determination.

Oilers’ Triumph in Overtime

The Oilers started with a robust performance, but the Canadiens matched them stride for stride, leading to a tied score at the end of regulation time. It was in overtime that the Oilers seized their moment. Evan Bouchard, with his game-winning power-play goal, tipped the balance in favor of the Oilers, setting off a wave of euphoria among their fans.

A Milestone Victory

This victory is a significant milestone for the Oilers. Not only does it extend their winning streak to a remarkable ten games, it also cements their standing in the league. This win is a testament to the team’s growing cohesion and strength, as well as their commitment to excellence. The players and coaching staff, in their post-match comments, exuded pride in achieving this record, acknowledging the exceptional teamwork that contributed to their success.

Fans Celebrate Record-Setting Win

The Oilers’ record-setting victory sparked jubilant celebrations among the fans. The win is a tribute to the team’s relentless hard work and commitment. It’s a moment of pride for the entire Oilers’ community, a community that has stood by the team through thick and thin. Looking ahead, the Oilers aim to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming games, positioning themselves favorably for the playoffs.

0
Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
Teenage surfing sensation and potential medal contender, Erin Brooks, has triumphed in her quest for Canadian citizenship. Born in Texas and raised in Hawaii, Brooks’ newly acquired citizenship now allows her to represent Canada at the Paris Olympics. Initially rejected, her application was granted following a change of heart by Immigration Minister Marc Miller. A
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
1 hour ago
Ammonia Leak Swiftly Contained at University of Victoria's Ian Stewart Complex
Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis
1 hour ago
Canada Mulls Cap on International Students Amid Housing Crisis
Alberta Braces for Potential Power Outages Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures
2 mins ago
Alberta Braces for Potential Power Outages Amid Sub-Zero Temperatures
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
3 mins ago
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
1 hour ago
Candle Ignition Triggers Major Fire at Coquitlam Homeless Encampment
Latest Headlines
World News
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
2 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
3 mins
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
4 mins
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
5 mins
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
5 mins
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Marks Defiant Stand Against Beijing
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
6 mins
From Physiotherapy to Esports: The Surprising Link between Physical Activity and Digital Performance
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
7 mins
Trump's Iowa Visit Sparks Speculation and Highlights GOP Dynamics
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
7 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
11 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app