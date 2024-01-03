Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change

In a significant roster shakeup, the Edmonton Elks bid farewell to American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., who has been a pivotal figure in the team’s offensive lineup. In the previous season, Dunbar Jr. emerged as a top-performing athlete, registering 39 catches for 536 yards and five touchdowns over 13 games, the highest within the team.

Season Cut Short by Injury

Dunbar Jr.’s season was abruptly truncated by an upper-body injury sustained in a face-off against the Calgary Stampeders, which led to his placement on the six-game injured list. Despite the setback, his performance remained noteworthy, underlining his crucial role in the team’s offensive strategy.

Impressive Track Record

Prior to his stint with the Elks, which began in February 2023, Dunbar Jr. was a standout player for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His remarkable record there included a title as a CFL East all-star in 2022. During his two-season tenure with the Tiger-Cats, Dunbar Jr. racked up a total of 116 receptions for 1,630 yards and ten touchdowns, demonstrating his caliber as a receiver.

Impact on the Elks’ Roster

The departure of Dunbar Jr. signifies a substantial change for the Edmonton Elks, as they proceed without one of their lead receivers from the last season. His release from the team marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for the Elks, who now face the challenge of filling his shoes in the upcoming season.