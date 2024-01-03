Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

The Edmonton Elks have ended their association with American wide receiver, Steven Dunbar Jr. The decision comes following a season where Dunbar made substantial contributions to the team, albeit cut short by an unfortunate injury.

A Stellar Contributor to the Elks

During the previous season, Dunbar was a key player for the Elks. In the 13 games he participated in, he marked 39 receptions for 536 yards. Notably, he led the team with five touchdowns, demonstrating his ability on the field and his significance in the team’s offensive strategy. However, his performance was curtailed due to an upper-body injury sustained in Week 14 while playing against the Calgary Stampeders. The injury was severe enough to place him on the six-game injured list, prematurely ending his season.

Prior Success with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Before joining the Elks in February 2023, Dunbar Jr. was part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His time there was marked by success, with him being named a CFL East all-star in 2022. During that season, he put up impressive statistics with 72 receptions for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. His rookie season in 2021 saw him record 44 receptions for 630 yards and four receiving touchdowns, showing consistent growth and potential.

Looking Ahead

As the Elks bid farewell to Dunbar Jr., his future in the CFL remains uncertain. The Elks, on the other hand, will need to look for a suitable replacement to maintain their offensive capabilities. The Canadian Press reported this news on January 3, 2024.