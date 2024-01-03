en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:37 pm EST
Edmonton Elks Part Ways with American Wide Receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

The Edmonton Elks have ended their association with American wide receiver, Steven Dunbar Jr. The decision comes following a season where Dunbar made substantial contributions to the team, albeit cut short by an unfortunate injury.

A Stellar Contributor to the Elks

During the previous season, Dunbar was a key player for the Elks. In the 13 games he participated in, he marked 39 receptions for 536 yards. Notably, he led the team with five touchdowns, demonstrating his ability on the field and his significance in the team’s offensive strategy. However, his performance was curtailed due to an upper-body injury sustained in Week 14 while playing against the Calgary Stampeders. The injury was severe enough to place him on the six-game injured list, prematurely ending his season.

Prior Success with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Before joining the Elks in February 2023, Dunbar Jr. was part of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. His time there was marked by success, with him being named a CFL East all-star in 2022. During that season, he put up impressive statistics with 72 receptions for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. His rookie season in 2021 saw him record 44 receptions for 630 yards and four receiving touchdowns, showing consistent growth and potential.

Looking Ahead

As the Elks bid farewell to Dunbar Jr., his future in the CFL remains uncertain. The Elks, on the other hand, will need to look for a suitable replacement to maintain their offensive capabilities. The Canadian Press reported this news on January 3, 2024.

0
Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
1 min ago
Chad Moskal Joins AGvisorPRO Inc to Spearhead visorPRO.ai Sales
AGvisorPRO Inc, a leading player in the agricultural technology industry, has announced the appointment of Chad Moskal as the Director of Sales for its new offering, visorPRO.ai. The announcement was made on January 3, as the company embarks on a journey to strengthen the presence of this groundbreaking solution within farm equipment dealerships. Moskal’s Industry
Chad Moskal Joins AGvisorPRO Inc to Spearhead visorPRO.ai Sales
Nova Scotia's Rental Cap Increase: Impact and Implications
6 mins ago
Nova Scotia's Rental Cap Increase: Impact and Implications
Barrick Gold Corp. Eyes Troubled First Quantum Minerals Ltd. for Potential Acquisition
6 mins ago
Barrick Gold Corp. Eyes Troubled First Quantum Minerals Ltd. for Potential Acquisition
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life on Regina Bypass
1 min ago
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Claims Life on Regina Bypass
Christmas Crime: Church in Moffat Suffers Theft and Vandalism
2 mins ago
Christmas Crime: Church in Moffat Suffers Theft and Vandalism
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
3 mins ago
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
Latest Headlines
World News
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
19 seconds
Virginia Tech Researchers Secure $2 Million Grant for Novel Diabetes and Obesity Treatment Study
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
29 seconds
The 'Rust Factor' Debate: Do NFL Teams Lose Momentum with Rest?
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
33 seconds
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
56 seconds
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
1 min
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
1 min
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
2 mins
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN's Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
2 mins
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
2 mins
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
10 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
22 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app