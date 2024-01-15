en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Edmonds International Women’s Day 2024: Celebrating ‘InspireInclusion’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Edmonds International Women’s Day 2024: Celebrating ‘InspireInclusion’

Marking its sixth year, the Edmonds International Women’s Day is ready to uplift spirits with its 2024 celebration themed ‘InspireInclusion.’ The event, scheduled for March 8, is a brainchild of Alicia Crank of Crank’d Up Consulting, who started it back in 2019. The festivities have evolved from a modest local gathering to an annual gala that turns heads in neighboring communities. The 2024 celebration is set to be a two-part event, starting with the ‘Ladies Who Brunch’ at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and culminating in a group outing to the Seattle Kraken’s Women In Hockey Night at the Climate Pledge Area.

Rulebreakers and (Good) Troublemakers

The subtheme for the 2024 event, ‘Rulebreakers and (Good) Troublemakers,’ emphasizes the spirit of nonconformity that has sparked significant changes across sectors. The event is a testament to the power of inclusivity and the vibrant contributions of women in society. It’s a platform that fosters camaraderie, celebrates diversity, and acknowledges the trailblazing women who dare to challenge norms and break barriers.

Keeping It Accessible

The success and continued growth of the Edmonds International Women’s Day celebration owe much to community support. Local businesses and volunteers have partnered with the event, ensuring it remains accessible to all community members. The availability of special pricing for group tickets to the Seattle Kraken game and ongoing fundraising efforts aim to provide 20-25 underserved girls from the Edmonds School District an opportunity to attend the game.

Early Supporters and Event Details

Early supporters for the 2024 event include Cline Jewelers, DME CPA Group, Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Ombu Salon + Spa, Walnut Street Coffee, Girls on the Run Snohomish County, and The Agency | Sittauer Gouge Group. These partnerships reflect the community’s collective effort to uplift and celebrate women. Detailed information on sponsorships, tickets, and the event’s intricacies can be found on the event’s website.

0
Society Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
2 mins ago
Dillon County, South Carolina: A Review of 2023's Notable Events
In 2023, Dillon County, South Carolina, brimmed with a tapestry of events that knitted the community together, while also testing its resilience. A blend of administrative changes, educational triumphs, unfortunate incidents, and jubilant celebrations marked the year, painting a vivid tableau of life in this southeastern county. Leadership Transitions & Milestones The year commenced with
Dillon County, South Carolina: A Review of 2023's Notable Events
Pepperdine University Introduces 'RelateWell' Workshop for Relationship Strengthening
9 mins ago
Pepperdine University Introduces 'RelateWell' Workshop for Relationship Strengthening
A Touch of Kindness: Lucknow Authorities Assist in Last Rites of Former Eye Surgeon
30 mins ago
A Touch of Kindness: Lucknow Authorities Assist in Last Rites of Former Eye Surgeon
Los Angeles Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Grand Celebrations
4 mins ago
Los Angeles Commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Grand Celebrations
Dog-Related Dispute Turns Violent in Greater Noida High-Rise Society
7 mins ago
Dog-Related Dispute Turns Violent in Greater Noida High-Rise Society
Edmonton Cold Snap Highlights Importance of Homeless Resources
9 mins ago
Edmonton Cold Snap Highlights Importance of Homeless Resources
Latest Headlines
World News
Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds' Victory Over Missouri State
23 seconds
Kate Bullman Shines with Career-high 23 Points in Redbirds' Victory Over Missouri State
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
45 seconds
AI Identifies Surgery Patients with Risky Drinking Habits, Study Finds
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform
56 seconds
Consumer Council Unveils Labeling Issues in Probiotic Products, Calls for Regulatory Reform
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
1 min
TGA Monitors Neuropsychiatric Risks in Children Using Asthma Drug Montelukast
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
1 min
Oxfam Report Reveals Surge in Global Inequality Since Covid Pandemic
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
1 min
Lobi Stars Boosted by Return of Key Players Ahead of Kano Pillars Clash
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
1 min
Mysterious Death in Karachi Hotel: Cause of Death Pending Postmortem
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
1 min
NSW GP Triumphs Against $238,000 Coeliac Disease Lawsuit
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
2 mins
COVID-19 JN.1 Variant Emerges as Dominant Strain in West Bengal, India
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
7 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app