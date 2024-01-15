Edmonds International Women’s Day 2024: Celebrating ‘InspireInclusion’

Marking its sixth year, the Edmonds International Women’s Day is ready to uplift spirits with its 2024 celebration themed ‘InspireInclusion.’ The event, scheduled for March 8, is a brainchild of Alicia Crank of Crank’d Up Consulting, who started it back in 2019. The festivities have evolved from a modest local gathering to an annual gala that turns heads in neighboring communities. The 2024 celebration is set to be a two-part event, starting with the ‘Ladies Who Brunch’ at the Edmonds Waterfront Center and culminating in a group outing to the Seattle Kraken’s Women In Hockey Night at the Climate Pledge Area.

Rulebreakers and (Good) Troublemakers

The subtheme for the 2024 event, ‘Rulebreakers and (Good) Troublemakers,’ emphasizes the spirit of nonconformity that has sparked significant changes across sectors. The event is a testament to the power of inclusivity and the vibrant contributions of women in society. It’s a platform that fosters camaraderie, celebrates diversity, and acknowledges the trailblazing women who dare to challenge norms and break barriers.

Keeping It Accessible

The success and continued growth of the Edmonds International Women’s Day celebration owe much to community support. Local businesses and volunteers have partnered with the event, ensuring it remains accessible to all community members. The availability of special pricing for group tickets to the Seattle Kraken game and ongoing fundraising efforts aim to provide 20-25 underserved girls from the Edmonds School District an opportunity to attend the game.

Early Supporters and Event Details

Early supporters for the 2024 event include Cline Jewelers, DME CPA Group, Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Ombu Salon + Spa, Walnut Street Coffee, Girls on the Run Snohomish County, and The Agency | Sittauer Gouge Group. These partnerships reflect the community’s collective effort to uplift and celebrate women. Detailed information on sponsorships, tickets, and the event’s intricacies can be found on the event’s website.