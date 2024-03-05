Edison State's Alison Cox Named OCCAC Softball Player of the Week, Dominates Season Opening

Edison State Community College celebrates a remarkable start to the 2024 softball season, with sophomore Alison Cox securing the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) Softball Player of the Week title for her outstanding performance from Feb. 26-March 3. Representing the Lady Chargers, Cox's exceptional skill set shone brightly against St. Clair County, leading her team to a triumphant three-game sweep.

Advertisment

Unstoppable Force on the Field

Alison Cox's opening week performance was nothing short of spectacular. The Triad High School alumna showcased her prowess in all three games, recording at least two hits, two RBIs, and a run scored in each contest. Her remarkable achievement began with a grand slam in Game 1, setting a powerful tone for the season. Cox continued to dominate the field, adding another home run and a double, propelling her slugging average to an impressive 1.182. Her ability to consistently deliver under pressure has not only led to her team's success but also earned her well-deserved recognition in the collegiate softball community.

Impact on the Lady Chargers' Season

Advertisment

The significance of Cox's contribution to the Lady Chargers' early-season success cannot be overstated. Her performances have not only provided her team with a strong start but also injected a sense of optimism and confidence within the squad. Cox's leadership and skill level set a high standard for her teammates, encouraging them to elevate their own performances. As the season progresses, her role as a key player for Edison State Community College will undoubtedly be crucial in their pursuit of excellence and victory in the OCCAC.

Looking Ahead: A Season of Potential

With the season still in its infancy, Alison Cox's explosive start has set the stage for what promises to be an exciting year for the Lady Chargers. Her early achievements serve as a testament to her hard work, dedication, and talent. As the OCCAC Softball Player of the Week, Cox has not only made a statement about her individual capabilities but has also highlighted Edison State Community College's potential to compete at the highest levels of collegiate softball. The team, fueled by her inspiring performances, looks forward to building on this momentum and challenging for top honors in the conference.

Alison Cox's recognition as OCCAC Softball Player of the Week is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes at Edison State and beyond. Her journey from Triad High School to collegiate softball success exemplifies the power of determination, skill, and teamwork. As the Lady Chargers continue their campaign, all eyes will be on Cox and her team to see how far their talents and spirit can take them in the 2024 season.