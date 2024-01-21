Edinburgh Rugby Provides Injury Update: Darcy Graham Out, Others Set for Return

In a recent turn of events, Edinburgh Rugby has provided an update on the injury status of its team members, revealing several key facts. Scottish international, Darcy Graham will be sidelined for the first two Six Nations matches due to a quad injury. His absence is a significant blow to the squad, but the team has swiftly responded by drafting Ross McCann into the lineup.
Week-by-Week Assessment for Goosen
Wes Goosen, who was injured in the same match as Graham, is currently under a week-by-week assessment. His potential return remains uncertain, as the team's medical staff continues to monitor his recovery closely.
Bennett's Anticipated Return
Mark Bennett, another casualty of the same fixture, is expected to rejoin training by the end of January. His return will undoubtedly provide a much-needed boost to the team's lineup.
Long-Term Injury for Hislop
In a less fortunate situation, Robin Hislop has suffered a long-term injury. The club has yet to provide a specific timeline for his return, leaving fans and teammates alike hoping for a swift recovery.
On a brighter note, several players are set to recommence training next month. This list includes Javan Sebastian, Connor Boyle, Jamie Hodgson, Ben Muncaster, and Nathan Sweeney. Their return to the pitch is eagerly awaited by both the club and its supporters.
The club has also announced the full return of Luan de Bruin to training and anticipates the comeback of winger Jake Henry by the end of the month. These recoveries signal a hopeful tide of change for the team.
Additionally, Edinburgh Rugby has confirmed the departure of Cam Neild and Tim Swiel, following the conclusion of their short-term contracts. Neild had joined the team in September due to Muncaster's injury, and Swiel had signed at the start of the season after playing in Japan. Their contributions to the team during their tenure have been acknowledged by the club.