Edgewood High School Secures Cape Coast Championship in Penalty Shootout

In a thrilling face-off for the Cape Coast Conference Championship, Edgewood High School and Viera High School engaged in a fiercely competitive match that culminated in a decisive penalty shootout. The game, held on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, saw both teams locked in a stalemate, with neither managing to penetrate the other's defenses before the halftime break.

Advertisment

Breaking the Deadlock

Edgewood's Gianna Lopez broke the deadlock in the second half, capitalizing on a ball rebounding off the crossbar to net the first goal of the night. Despite the initial setback, Viera High School found a lifeline when they were awarded a penalty kick. Gianna Buysse of Viera stepped up to the plate. Her initial shot was blocked, but she successfully rebounded, bringing the game back to a level playing field.

The Decisive Shootout

Advertisment

With the score tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation time, the championship's fate hung in the balance, to be determined by penalty kicks. Edgewood emerged victorious from the shootout, clinching their title as the Cape Coast Conference Champions for the second consecutive year. Piper Miller, Edgewood's center back, attributed their success to the team's diligent preparation for the possibility of a penalty shootout.

Looking Forward

Following the conclusion of this tournament, the teams now turn their focus towards the upcoming soccer district tournaments, which are set to kick-off on January 24. Fans and sports enthusiasts can follow the schedules and results on 321preps.com, as the schools continue to vie for supremacy on the pitch.