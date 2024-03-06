Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier Girls' Basketball Achieves Historic State Title Run in 2023

On March 6, 2023, in Edgeley, North Dakota, the Edgeley/Kulm-Montpelier girls' basketball team, under the guidance of head coach Rory Entzi, marked a historic milestone by reaching the state championship game, a first in the program's history. Despite their loss to Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg, the Rebels celebrated a season of remarkable achievements, including a 23-6 record and an unprecedented second-place finish since the schools' sports programs merged in 2013.

Unwavering Team Spirit and Community Support

Throughout the season, the Rebels demonstrated exceptional teamwork and spirit, notably with their pre-game singalong at Hondo's Hideaway, which symbolized their camaraderie. This unity was a key factor in their success, alongside the standout performances of players such as Mataeya Mathern, who led the team with an average of 17.4 points per game. The community's overwhelming support, with fans from all three towns filling the stands, provided additional motivation for the team during their state championship journey.

Looking Ahead: Building on Success

Despite the departure of five senior players, including Abby Mathern, the Rebels are optimistic about the future. Coach Entzi emphasizes the importance of consistent participation in the state tournament and believes in the potential of returning players like Betsy Huber. Huber, who will be a sophomore next year, is already focused on improving her game and helping lead the team to future victories. The experience gained this season is expected to bolster the team's confidence and performance in the coming years.

Continued Dedication and Future Aspirations

As the community and team reflect on a historic season, the focus shifts toward building on this year's achievements. The Rebels' determination and unity have set a strong foundation for future success. Coach Entzi, balancing his coaching responsibilities, looks forward to preparing the next generation of players for their basketball careers and beyond. The Rebels' historic run in the 2023 state championship not only brought joy and pride to their towns but also set a new benchmark for the program's aspirations.