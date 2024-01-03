Eddie Kinsella Appointed as New Manager of Tyrrellspass GAA Club

Eddie Kinsella, a prominent figure in the Gaelic football world, has been appointed the new manager of the Tyrrellspass GAA club in Westmeath for the upcoming 2024 season. Not a stranger to the spotlight, Kinsella’s career is marked by significant achievements both on and off the field.

A Rich Background

From leading the Courtwood team to clinching the Laois Intermediate Championship in 2018 to managing the Wicklow club Tinahely in the 2023 season, Kinsella’s experience in managing various football teams is extensive. However, his journey with Tinahely ended abruptly before their Senior Football League Division 1 playoff match against Blessington.

A Seasoned Coach and Referee

Beyond his managerial roles, Kinsella has made his mark as a coach. Under his guidance, the Laois U-20 team made it to the Leinster final in 2020. Despite their defeat against Dublin in a 0-18 to 0-8 match at Netwatch Cullen Park, Kinsella’s leadership skills were evident. Additionally, Kinsella’s versatility extends to his experience as a referee, having officiated the high-profile 2014 All-Ireland final between Kerry and Donegal.

A New Chapter with Tyrrellspass

The announcement of Kinsella’s new role was made on the Tyrrellspass GAA club’s Facebook page. The club expressed their excitement about the upcoming season under Kinsella’s stewardship, indicating a positive start to this new chapter in his career. As Kinsella steps into his new role as manager of Tyrrellspass, the Gaelic football community is eagerly awaiting the impact he will make in the 2024 season.