en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton’s Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton’s Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks

At a recent press conference, Eddie Howe, manager of a Premier League football team, confirmed that Brazilian international Joelinton is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks due to a quad tendon injury. The news comes as a significant setback for the team, as Joelinton, a crucial midfield force, was returning to his prime form.

Brazilian International’s Injury

Joelinton sustained the injury during the team’s recent 3-0 FA Cup victory against Sunderland, and its severity has been a source of concern. The tendon injury is particularly challenging because of its location, making recovery a slow process. Joelinton’s absence will be keenly felt, given his pivotal role as the driving force in the midfield, and his contribution of three goals in 22 appearances this season.

Team’s Challenges and Upcoming Matches

The timing of Joelinton’s injury is unfortunate, as the team is already grappling with other injuries and stretched resources in their attacking and midfield areas. Howe did not provide detailed updates on the condition of the other injured players, but he did express optimism about the return of Callum Wilson for the upcoming away game against Aston Villa at the end of the month.

Despite the setback, Howe remains hopeful for their next home match against Manchester City, even in the face of the formidable challenge it presents. However, he clarified that the team’s financial constraints due to the Fair Play rules imply they cannot afford to sign players of a certain level this month.

Transfer Window Speculations

The injury has fueled speculations about potential reinforcements during the ongoing January transfer window. Howe expressed the need for squad additions, but the club’s CEO suggested that they would need to sell players to improve their financial health, indicating the team’s limited options in the current scenario.

0
Football Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
43 seconds ago
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
In a resounding display of game prowess, Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Jordan Love steered his team towards a secure playoff spot. His performance against the Chicago Bears in the week 18 game was marked by remarkable skill, including trick shot throws, tight window passes, and vital third-down conversions. This victory paves the way for a
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
45 mins ago
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Burnley Owner JJ Watt Condemns Controversial VAR Decision in Premier League Clash
1 hour ago
Burnley Owner JJ Watt Condemns Controversial VAR Decision in Premier League Clash
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
11 mins ago
Unveiling the Potential of Dual-Sport Athletes: An Insight into Baseball and Football
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
43 mins ago
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
43 mins ago
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
Latest Headlines
World News
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
21 seconds
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
26 seconds
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
35 seconds
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
44 seconds
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
1 min
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
2 mins
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
2 mins
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
2 mins
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
2 mins
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
49 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app