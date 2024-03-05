Eddie Doucette: From NBA Narrator to MACC Fund Innovator, A Legacy Beyond the Court

One thing about AM radio, after the sun goes down, is picking up a faraway signal through the interference and the ether, where the magic crackles through a speaker. This is how people in the Midwest learned of Eddie Doucette in the late 1960s, broadcasting play-by-play for a fledgling NBA expansion team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Inventive Commentary Meets Philanthropy

Starting in 1968, and for the next 16 years, he brought fans to the Bucks with an inventive lexicon of phrases and pure joy. Eventually named to the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his most treasured achievement is the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer), a charity founded with former on-air partner, Jon McGlocklin.

Transition from Broadcasting to Philanthropy

The Shepherd Express caught up with him at home, and his first words? "It's a little overcast, we've gotten a lot of rain, and it's needed in desperation." No one slings a sentence together like Eddie Doucette. When the COVID campaign disrupted life, Doucette backed off a bit on work, focusing more on family and the MACC Fund, illustrating a shift from his vibrant broadcasting career to a more philanthropic focus.

The Birth of the MACC Fund

Milwaukee and Wisconsin were tremendous for him, once he got into the area of his career he wanted...sports. It allowed him, and MACC fund co-founder Jon McGlocklin, all the support to grow where it's grown. We have become the St. Jude's (Hospital) in the Midwest. Children come to us, we have a children's medical college in Brookfield, and we have made a major impact on pediatric oncology and blood disorders.

Doctors are being recruited from around the world because all of the funds remain there and all dedicated strictly to research. Jon, and I, both feel it's something God has his hands on, there's an identity in the community because with the Bucks, a charity was created that held a dire need. My son had leukemia, and the head doctor said they needed their own facility. We started our own building and hopefully someday we won't need it.