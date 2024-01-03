en English
ED Raids Hemant Soren’s Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe

In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids at locations linked to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s press advisor, Abhishek Prasad, and the Sahibganj deputy commissioner, Ram Niwas Yadav, in relation to an alleged illegal mining case. This operation follows Soren’s disregard of the seventh summon issued by the ED. The press advisor, Prasad, had previously been questioned in the Sahibganj case over claims of owning mines in the area. The name of Deputy Commissioner Yadav has also surfaced in an ED prosecution complaint earlier.

Raids and Investigations

As part of a money laundering probe into purported illegal mining in the state, the ED executed raids on Hemant Soren’s press advisor’s premises, officials of the Sahibganj district, and a former MLA. The central agency undertook the raids under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at approximately a dozen locations in the state, including the state capital Ranchi and a premise in Rajasthan.

Tracking the Proceeds of Crime

The ED’s raids are part of an investigation into illegal mining operations in the state, with the agency dissecting a trail of Rs 100 crore of ‘proceeds of crime’ generated from these operations. The investigation has revealed that the seized funds were derived from illegal mining being rampantly done in the Sahibganj area, including the forest area.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

