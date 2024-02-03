Ed Quigley's Weekend Horse Racing Tips: Hermes Allen and More

As the British horse racing scene gears up for a weekend of top-tier action, renowned tipster and broadcaster Ed 'Longshot Ted' Quigley unveils his star-studded roster of potential winners. Topping the list is the formidable Hermes Allen, trained by the acclaimed Paul Nicholls, and pitted for the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novice Chase at the Esher venue.

Chasing Glory with Hermes Allen

With a victory in a Grade 2 chase and a commendable performance in a subsequent Grade 1 race under his saddle, Hermes Allen has emerged as a standout contender. A former Grade 1 winning Novice Hurdler, his successful transition to chasing has caught the eyes of enthusiasts and experts alike, marking him as a force to reckon with on the race tracks.

Afadil and Bangers and Cash: The Each-Way Bets

For the Scottish County Hurdle, Afadil has been recommended. This Paul Nicholls-trained horse is seen as a strong each-way option, with an added advantage in the form of Freddie Gingell's 5lb claim. Bangers and Cash, trained by Ben Pauling, is another each-way recommendation, following a noticeable upturn in performance in his latest outing, aided by the addition of cheekpieces.

Liari and Thunder Rock: The Dark Horses

Also on Quigley's radar is Liari, who is favored to win the Scottish Triumph Hurdle. With a string of impressive outings, including a Listed race win at Aintree, this Paul Nicholls-trained horse reiterates the trainer's knack for nurturing champions. Lastly, Thunder Rock has been touted as a potential winner at a flat track event, with hopes hinging on better ground conditions and the introduction of first-time headgear to overcome previous jumping issues.

In the thrilling world of horse racing, the only certainty is the unpredictability of the outcome. As the weekend nears, the anticipation builds, with eyes trained on these potential champions. And as the dust settles on the race tracks, Ed Quigley will return, armed with more tips for the races at Market Rasen and Taunton.