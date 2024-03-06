Ed Jones Tackles NASCAR Xfinity Series in No. 24 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing

Former IndyCar Driver and 2017 Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year, Ed Jones, is set to join Sam Hunt Racing for three NASCAR Xfinity races this season, marking a significant shift in his racing career. Jones, with an impressive track record in IndyCar and other global racing formats, will make his Xfinity debut at the Circuit of the Americas, followed by appearances at Portland International Raceway and Sonoma Raceway.

From Open-Wheel to NASCAR

Ed Jones, a versatile driver with a background in IndyCar, IMSA, and the World Endurance Championship, is venturing into new territory with his entry into the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Despite limited experience in NASCAR, Jones's decision to race the No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota Supra at three key tracks this season has sparked interest among racing enthusiasts. His previous foray into NASCAR, a Truck race last year, ended abruptly due to a suspension failure but has not deterred his ambitions in stock car racing.

Racing Pedigree and Transition Challenges

Jones brings a wealth of experience and achievements to his new NASCAR endeavor, including a third-place finish at the 2017 Indianapolis 500 and the 2016 Indy NXT championship. His success in LMP2 at the Le Mans 24 and the European F3 title further demonstrate his adaptability and skill across different racing formats. However, transitioning from open-wheel to the heavier and less aerodynamically dependent NASCAR stock cars presents unique challenges, especially at technical circuits like COTA, Portland, and Sonoma.

Strategic Move for Sam Hunt Racing

Sam Hunt Racing's decision to sign Ed Jones for three races reflects a strategic move to leverage his diverse racing background and potentially capture success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Jones's international experience and proven track record may offer a fresh perspective and competitive edge to the team, contributing to its growth and performance in the highly competitive series.

The collaboration between Ed Jones and Sam Hunt Racing symbolizes a fusion of talent and ambition, with both parties eager to demonstrate their capabilities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. As Jones prepares for his debut at the Circuit of the Americas, the racing community watches closely, anticipating the impact of his diverse racing experience on his performance in stock car racing. This venture not only represents a pivotal moment in Jones's career but also underscores the dynamic and evolving nature of motorsport, where talent transcends the boundaries of racing disciplines.