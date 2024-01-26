Ed Cooley's Homecoming: A Potentially Hostile Reception Awaits in Providence

In an upcoming Big East basketball showdown, former Providence coach Ed Cooley is girding for a potentially adverse welcome as he heads back to the court, not as the home team’s guide, but as the coach of Georgetown, his new team. This anticipated encounter not only carries implications for both teams' standings and season trajectory but also sets the stage for an emotionally charged game in the heart of Providence.

Cooley's Homecoming: A Mixed Bag

Cooley, who steered Providence to seven NCAA Tournament appearances in his 12-season tenure, replaced Patrick Ewing at Georgetown, a move that stirred mixed emotions among Providence fans. The decision marked a first in Big East history; Cooley became the inaugural men's basketball coach to transition directly between two Big East schools. The loyal Providence fans, who had witnessed Cooley's successful reign, felt a sense of betrayal following his abrupt departure.

Georgetown's Struggle vs Providence's Ascend

As the game approaches, Georgetown, under Cooley's leadership, is grappling with an 8-11 record, occupying the 10th spot in the 11-team league. Contrastingly, Providence, now under the stewardship of new coach Kim English, boasts a 13-6 record and rides high on the wave of two consecutive victories. The stark contrast in their current positions adds an intriguing layer to this impending clash.

Emotions Running High, Focus on the Court

Given the circumstances, the game is expected to be emotionally charged. However, English, the new guard of Providence, insists that the team's concentration will remain unwaveringly on the court. Acknowledging his past statements, Cooley admitted that using the term 'never' concerning his departure from Providence was a misstep. He understands the city's sentiments, especially considering he was born there, and is prepared for a reception that may not be the warmest.