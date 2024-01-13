en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game

In a gripping encounter in the Great American Conference basketball game, the East Central University (ECU) men’s team faced a heavy defeat against Arkansas-Monticello, with a final scoreline of 61-44. The game was marked by ECU Tigers’ poor shooting performance, hitting a mere 30 percent from the field, a significant factor contributing to their loss.

ECU Tigers’ Struggle

The outcome of this game shifted ECU’s season record to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference. On the other hand, Monticello’s record took a positive turn, improving to 5-7 and 3-4. The first half of the game saw the Tigers trailing by only three points, but a 7-0 run by Monticello expanded the gap that ECU could not bridge.

Monticello Widens the Lead

The Boll Weevils, with their meticulous strategy, scored the initial eight points of the second half, further worsening the situation for the Tigers. Despite a brief comeback attempt by ECU, which included a splendid 3-pointer by Bryce Woolridge, the team fell short of closing the distance.

ECU’s Free-Throw Struggle

Adding to the ECU Tigers’ woes was their struggle at the free-throw line, where they succeeded in making only half of their attempts. The scoring chart of ECU was somewhat disappointing, with no players scoring in double figures. Keyon Thomas led the team with nine points, and Woolridge and Nikk Williams added eight each. In contrast, Monticello’s performance was headlined by Zane Nelson’s strong 17 points.

Despite the setback, the ECU Tigers are all set to rebound in their next game against Southern Arkansas University, with a renewed determination to turn the odds in their favor.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
43 seconds ago
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
It was a night of high-stakes basketball as North Carolina State University’s (NC State) team emerged victorious over the University of Louisville in a nail-biting match that ended 89-83 in favor of NC State. The game, marked by exceptional performances from both sides, saw a late surge from Louisville in a bid to overturn the
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Maine Celtics' Strategic Bench Boost Leads to G League Victory
2 mins ago
Maine Celtics' Strategic Bench Boost Leads to G League Victory
Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don't Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
2 mins ago
Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don't Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
1 min ago
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
1 min ago
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
Jadon Sancho Marks Successful Return to Borussia Dortmund
2 mins ago
Jadon Sancho Marks Successful Return to Borussia Dortmund
Latest Headlines
World News
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
12 seconds
Nanoplastic Contamination in Bottled Water Exceeds Previous Estimates
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
43 seconds
NC State Triumphs Over Louisville in Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
1 min
Lanka Premier League Faces Serious Allegations: Investigation Urged
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
1 min
Ireland Holds Belgium to Scoreless Draw in Tightly Contested Field Hockey Match
Jadon Sancho Marks Successful Return to Borussia Dortmund
2 mins
Jadon Sancho Marks Successful Return to Borussia Dortmund
Iowa Caucuses: Trump, DeSantis, and Haley Vie for Momentum
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: Trump, DeSantis, and Haley Vie for Momentum
Maine Celtics' Strategic Bench Boost Leads to G League Victory
2 mins
Maine Celtics' Strategic Bench Boost Leads to G League Victory
Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don't Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
2 mins
Maxx Crosby Might Request Trade if Raiders Don't Appoint Antonio Pierce as Head Coach
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
3 mins
Packers' Special Teams: A Stiff Challenge Against Cowboys' Dominance
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app