ECU Tigers Fall to Arkansas-Monticello in Great American Conference Game

In a gripping encounter in the Great American Conference basketball game, the East Central University (ECU) men’s team faced a heavy defeat against Arkansas-Monticello, with a final scoreline of 61-44. The game was marked by ECU Tigers’ poor shooting performance, hitting a mere 30 percent from the field, a significant factor contributing to their loss.

ECU Tigers’ Struggle

The outcome of this game shifted ECU’s season record to 8-5 overall and 4-3 in the conference. On the other hand, Monticello’s record took a positive turn, improving to 5-7 and 3-4. The first half of the game saw the Tigers trailing by only three points, but a 7-0 run by Monticello expanded the gap that ECU could not bridge.

Monticello Widens the Lead

The Boll Weevils, with their meticulous strategy, scored the initial eight points of the second half, further worsening the situation for the Tigers. Despite a brief comeback attempt by ECU, which included a splendid 3-pointer by Bryce Woolridge, the team fell short of closing the distance.

ECU’s Free-Throw Struggle

Adding to the ECU Tigers’ woes was their struggle at the free-throw line, where they succeeded in making only half of their attempts. The scoring chart of ECU was somewhat disappointing, with no players scoring in double figures. Keyon Thomas led the team with nine points, and Woolridge and Nikk Williams added eight each. In contrast, Monticello’s performance was headlined by Zane Nelson’s strong 17 points.

Despite the setback, the ECU Tigers are all set to rebound in their next game against Southern Arkansas University, with a renewed determination to turn the odds in their favor.