EcoOil-La Salle Eyes Historic Three-Peat in PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup 2023

As the PBA D-League gears up for the return of its Aspirants’ Cup next week, all eyes are on EcoOil-La Salle, the defending champions, as they aim for an unprecedented third consecutive title. The competition is set to commence on March 14 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, featuring a lineup that includes the finalists from the previous season, Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, alongside other strong contenders such as Centro Escolar U, Gotorakku-St. Clare, Keanzel, and CCI-Yengskivel.

Quest for Dynasty

EcoOil-La Salle began its championship journey two years ago, marking a significant return of the league following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With a lineup powered by Kevin Quiambao, who emerged as the MVP and a standout UAAP superstar, the Green Archers clinched their first championship against Marinerong Pilipino in a compelling series. Their dominance was further confirmed through a sweep in the finals against the same team last year, setting the stage for a potential three-peat this season.

Collegiate Success and D-League Dominance

The triumphs of EcoOil-La Salle have not been confined to the D-League alone. Their success has extended to the collegiate arena, where La Salle overcame the University of the Philippines to secure the Season 86 UAAP crown, marking their 10th championship. Similarly, Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, represented by San Beda Red Lions, showcased their prowess by winning the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball title against Mapua University. These achievements underline the stature and competitive spirit of the teams participating in the upcoming Aspirants’ Cup.

Path to Glory

The format for this year’s tournament includes a single-round classification phase, after which the top two teams will automatically advance to the semifinals. The remaining four teams will engage in a best-of-three series to determine the other two semifinalists, setting the stage for intense and thrilling basketball action. The quarterfinal round pairings will hinge on the standings at the end of the elimination round, adding a strategic element to the competition.

As the tournament approaches, the basketball community is abuzz with anticipation. EcoOil-La Salle’s quest for a three-peat is not just about adding another trophy to their cabinet; it is about etching their name in the annals of PBA D-League history. With a blend of experience, youth, and tactical acumen, the Green Archers are poised to embark on another title campaign, potentially culminating in a historic victory that would solidify their legacy as one of the league’s dynasties. As the teams prepare for the battles ahead, fans and enthusiasts are guaranteed a spectacle of high-intensity basketball, underscoring the continuing evolution and competitive spirit of the PBA D-League.