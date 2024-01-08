en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

ECHL Hall of Fame to Induct Shawn Wheeler: A Celebration of a Remarkable Career

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
ECHL Hall of Fame to Induct Shawn Wheeler: A Celebration of a Remarkable Career

The world of ECHL is set to honor one of its finest, Shawn Wheeler, a retired forward and esteemed coach, as he gets inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on January 15, 2024, in Savannah, Georgia. The announcement, which has taken Wheeler by surprise, has sent ripples of excitement across the sports fraternity.

A Staggering Career

Wheeler, who graced the ECHL with his tenacity and skill for seven seasons from 1990 to 1997, has left a mark that continues to inspire. His performance statistics are nothing short of remarkable, averaging 1.11 points per game, amassing a total of 325 points. These points include a formidable tally of 152 goals and 173 assists, all achieved in a span of 294 games. The teams that had the privilege of his services include Greensboro, Hampton Roads, and Charlotte.

Wheeler’s career pinnacle came in the 1991-92 season when he netted a career-high of 36 goals with Greensboro. His consistency and excellence saw him score at least 30 goals in four out of his five full ECHL seasons. This level of performance has now earned him a well-deserved place among the five inductees into the Hall of Fame this year.

More Than Just a Player

Yet Wheeler’s contribution to the ECHL transcends his exceptional playing career. His induction into the Hall of Fame also celebrates his trailblazing role as the ECHL’s first Black coach, further cementing his significance in the history of the sport. His influence extends beyond the rink, breaking barriers and paving the way for aspiring Black athletes and coaches in the sport.

Recognition and Reflection

Commenting on Wheeler’s selection, Joe Ernst, the selection committee co-chair, remarked on his consistent excellence and the indelible mark he has left on the game. He emphasized the recognition was a testament to Wheeler’s talent, work ethic, and the significant impact he has had on the ECHL.

As Wheeler prepares to receive this honor, the induction ceremony promises to be a momentous event, not just for the retired forward and coach, but for the entire ECHL fraternity. It is a celebration of a career well-played, of barriers broken, and of a legacy that will inspire future generations of the sport.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
NFL Sees Major Organizational Changes: Key Positions Revamped for Upcoming Season
As the NFL regular season draws to a close, a wave of change is sweeping across several teams. Major shifts in organizational structures have seen key positions like general managers, head coaches, and coordinators replaced. This shake-up is a strategic move aimed at improving performance in the next season. CBS Sports has curated these scattered
NFL Sees Major Organizational Changes: Key Positions Revamped for Upcoming Season
Maidstone United's Historic Victory Highlights FA Cup Third Round 2024
10 mins ago
Maidstone United's Historic Victory Highlights FA Cup Third Round 2024
Jared Goff and Aaron Donald: An NFL Exchange Beyond the Game
11 mins ago
Jared Goff and Aaron Donald: An NFL Exchange Beyond the Game
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
6 mins ago
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
8 mins ago
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
Jim Harbaugh's Revolutionary Approach: Michigan Wolverines' Educational Trips
8 mins ago
Jim Harbaugh's Revolutionary Approach: Michigan Wolverines' Educational Trips
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Sees Major Organizational Changes: Key Positions Revamped for Upcoming Season
2 mins
NFL Sees Major Organizational Changes: Key Positions Revamped for Upcoming Season
Karonga District Hospital Bolsters Healthcare Services with Rehabilitated Vehicles
5 mins
Karonga District Hospital Bolsters Healthcare Services with Rehabilitated Vehicles
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
6 mins
Carlos Sainz Takes the Lead in the Dakar Rally at 61
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
8 mins
Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar Set Record in Women's Test Cricket
Jim Harbaugh's Revolutionary Approach: Michigan Wolverines' Educational Trips
8 mins
Jim Harbaugh's Revolutionary Approach: Michigan Wolverines' Educational Trips
Georgia Battles High Flu Levels: Concerns Over Low Vaccination Rates in Hispanic Community
9 mins
Georgia Battles High Flu Levels: Concerns Over Low Vaccination Rates in Hispanic Community
Mahjong Volunteers Wanted: Taipei Facility's Call Echoes Across the City
9 mins
Mahjong Volunteers Wanted: Taipei Facility's Call Echoes Across the City
Political Rivalries, Ayodhya Temple Developments, and National Updates Dominate Headlines
10 mins
Political Rivalries, Ayodhya Temple Developments, and National Updates Dominate Headlines
FDA Approves Occlutech's ASD Occluder and Pistol Pusher for Treatment of Heart Defects
10 mins
FDA Approves Occlutech's ASD Occluder and Pistol Pusher for Treatment of Heart Defects
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
24 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app