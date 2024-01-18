EC3 Opens Up About Unsatisfying Feud with Jon Moxley Ahead of WWE Exit

When Jon Moxley, known as Dean Ambrose in his WWE days, decided to leave the wrestling company in the spring of 2019, the news made headlines. His departure, marked by a farewell run with The Shield, a spat with Nia Jax, and a series of short-lived feuds, was openly discussed on social media and WWE programming.

EC3 Speaks Out on Unsatisfying Feud with Moxley

Among the brief rivalries that Ambrose engaged in during his final days in WWE, one particular feud with EC3 has emerged in recent discussions. EC3, in a candid conversation on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, 'Insight,' expressed displeasure at the execution of their rivalry. Remarkably, despite EC3's victory over Ambrose in a televised match via a roll-up, the wrestler pondered whether a distinct approach to the feud could have sustained his momentum, which notably dwindled in the subsequent week.

House Shows versus Televised Matches

Interestingly, EC3 and Ambrose's house show matches, where wrestlers typically enjoy more creative liberty, received positive feedback. One such match, where the two wrestlers reversed the face/heel dynamics, stood out particularly. However, these deviations from the conventional script were not well-received by WWE's higher-ups, notably Vince McMahon. This disapproval led to a jarring halt in EC3's momentum and prematurely ended the storyline without further development.

Moxley's Departure: A New Chapter with AEW

Post his departure from WWE, Jon Moxley embarked on a new journey with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), leaving behind a final year at WWE marked by dissatisfaction. As Ambrose, he was a significant player in WWE's landscape. However, his altercations and short-lived feuds in the final months, especially the unsatisfying storyline with EC3, remain a stark reminder of his tumultuous exit.