EBF Edges Past North Mahaska in Thrilling Class 2A Showdown

A thrilling Class 2A showdown unfolded as Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (EBF) edged past North Mahaska with a score of 68-46 on February 12, 2024. Both teams demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and the competitive spirit characteristic of Class 2A basketball.

EBF's Triumph: Outside Shooting and Solid Inside Presence

Ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, EBF proved their mettle by dominating the game, thanks to their strong outside shooting and solid inside presence. The team's offensive strategy paid off, with three players scoring in double digits.

Molly Shafer led the charge with an impressive 25 points, while Ava Eastlick contributed 21 points. Aliya Wagamon rounded off the trio, scoring 15 points and providing a formidable presence on the court.

North Mahaska's Persistence

Despite EBF's strong performance, No. 13 North Mahaska put up a valiant fight. They managed to secure a 25-24 rebounding edge and collected 11 steals, showcasing their grit and determination.

Three North Mahaska players also made it into double figures. Breckyn Schilling scored 12 points, followed closely by Sydney Andersen and Kayla Readshaw, who each scored 11 points.

The Road to the Class 2A Tournament

Both teams have qualified for the Class 2A tournament, and their intense matchup has set the stage for an exciting competition. If they cross paths again, their rematch could determine who secures a coveted spot in the state tournament.

EBF's victory was a testament to their efficient ball movement and shooting, which ultimately outmatched North Mahaska's efforts. As both teams prepare for the Class 2A tournament, fans can expect more nail-biting performances from these talented athletes.