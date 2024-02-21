Eaton's Tribute to Local Sports Heroes: The $2.1 Million R & J Fishwick Pavilion Opens

Imagine a place where the heartbeat of a community could be felt pulsating through the cheers of a crowd, the thuds of footballs, and the crack of cricket bats. This is now a reality at Eaton Reserve, thanks to the newly opened R & J Fishwick Pavilion. This isn't just a building; it's a monument to the spirit of local sports and the enduring legacy of two of its most ardent supporters, Jocie Fishwick and her late husband, Reg.

A Labor of Love and Legacy

The journey to this moment wasn't just through planning meetings and construction blueprints; it was paved with the passion and perseverance of the Fishwick family. Jocie and Reg Fishwick weren't just names added posthumously to a plaque. They were the driving force behind the Eaton Junior Football Club, dedicating countless hours to fostering young talent and ensuring that the love for the game was passed down through generations. Their efforts also extended beyond the football pitch, contributing significantly to the development of local community facilities. The pavilion, costing $2.1 million, stands as a testament not only to their dedication but also to the collective effort of a community that values its sports heroes.

Uniting a Community with State-of-the-Art Facilities

The significance of the R & J Fishwick Pavilion extends beyond its namesakes. Funded by a mix of state and federal grants, totaling $1.25 million, and a generous contribution from the WA Football Commission, the pavilion represents a significant investment in the future of local sports. The upgraded changerooms, designed to accommodate the burgeoning interest in girls' sports, signal a move towards inclusivity and equality in community sports facilities. Dignitaries, including Forrest MP Nola Marino and Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns, underscored the pavilion's role in endorsing the vitality of local sports and the enduring impact of the Fishwick family on Eaton's social fabric at its opening.

A New Chapter Begins

As the doors of the R & J Fishwick Pavilion swing open, they welcome not just the current roster of Eaton Cricket Club and Eaton Junior Football Club members but also future generations of athletes. This pavilion is more than a building; it's a beacon of hope and a source of pride for the community. It stands as a reminder that with dedication, support, and a love for the game, the spirit of sports can thrive and inspire. The Fishwick family's legacy, embodied in this pavilion, will continue to influence Eaton's community, proving that the impact of genuine passion and community spirit is indeed timeless.