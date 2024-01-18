Eastside Golf Secures $3.4M in Seed Funding, Set to Revolutionize Golf Culture

Eastside Golf, a lifestyle golf brand established in 2019 by Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper, has achieved a significant milestone with a $3.4 million seed funding round led by EP Golf Ventures, a strategic partnership between the PGA of America and Elysian Park Ventures. This funding round propels the brand, known for its authenticity and inclusivity in golf, into a new phase of accelerated growth.

From a Vision to a Vibrant Brand

Eastside Golf's journey started with a vision to bring culture to the sport of golf and has since evolved into a brand that resonates with a broad audience. Their unconventional logo, featuring a Black man in casual attire swinging a golf club, symbolizes a shift from traditional golf norms, appealing to a diverse demographic including high-profile individuals like former President Barack Obama and NBA star Jayson Tatum.

Impressive Growth and Strategic Partnerships

Eastside Golf has seen a staggering 600 percent growth in the past two years, fueled by strategic collaborations with major organizations such as the NBA, MLB, and Mercedes Benz, as well as popular footwear collaborations with Jordan Brand. This seed funding round aligns Eastside Golf with the PGA of America and Elysian Park Ventures, marking the fifth investment for EP Golf Ventures which holds stakes in over 60 companies.

Future Plans and Community Engagement

With fresh capital infusion, Eastside Golf is poised to expand its product lines, including women's apparel, host new golf events, and increase its pop-up presence. Beyond business growth, the brand is deeply committed to community engagement. They support Community Golf Days that provide free opportunities for the wider population to experience golf and connect with others. The brand also aims to shine a spotlight on HBCU golf and change the cultural conversation around the sport.

Seth Waugh, CEO of the PGA of America, expressed strong support for Eastside Golf's mission, underlying the potential of the brand to modernize golf culture and diversify its reach.