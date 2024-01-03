Eastern Washington Eagles vs. South Dakota Coyotes: College Basketball Showdown

In an exhilarating college basketball showdown, the Eastern Washington Eagles will clash with the South Dakota Coyotes on January 3, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET. This high-stakes game, to be aired on Summit League Network, sees the Eagles entering the court as 6.5-point favorites. The over/under for the game is delicately poised at 155 points.

Eastern Washington’s Resilience

With an impressive 8-3-0 record against the spread this season, the Eagles have consistently proven their mettle. Their performance becomes even more commendable considering they are 2-0 against the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites. The team boasts an average score of 77.1 points per game, a notch above the 74.3 points the Coyotes usually concede per game.

South Dakota’s Tenacity

The Coyotes, bearing a 6-6-0 record against the spread, step onto the court as underdogs. However, they have managed to hold their ground, with a 2-2 record against the spread when underdogs by 6.5 points or more. The Coyotes have been consistent in their scoring, averaging 77.0 points per game, outscoring the 72.0 points Eastern Washington typically allows to opponents.

Over/Under Trends & Key Players

As far as over/under trends are concerned, Eastern Washington’s games have exceeded the total points four times this season, whereas South Dakota’s games have surpassed the point total five times. Cedric Coward of Eastern Washington and Lahat Thioune of South Dakota are anticipated to be the linchpins in their respective teams. Their performances could significantly impact the trajectory of the game. A plethora of betting options are available through various platforms such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM.