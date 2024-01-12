en English
Sports

Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Eastern Illinois Swim Team Dives Back into Competition Post Suspension

Emerging from the shadows of a semester-long suspension, the Eastern Illinois men’s swim and dive team is poised to plunge back into competition, starting with a meet against Southern Indiana. The team’s comeback was delayed by a winter weather-induced cancellation at the University of Illinois, Chicago, resulting in a loss of nine meets in the 2023-24 season.

Eye on the Prize

Among the team’s notable swimmers, junior Dismas Dillon is one to watch. With school records in the 50 freestyle and 100 fly events under his belt, Dillon is expected to make a significant splash in the pool. Fresh faces on the team include freshmen Nolan Wallace and Paloma Pareja, both of whom are eagerly awaiting their collegiate debuts.

A Semester in Suspension

The team’s suspension stemmed from an investigation into inappropriate initiation activities that the team members were found to have engaged in, including the creation of offensive PowerPoint presentations and a culture of excessive drinking. Importantly, the investigation did not implicate the team’s head coach, Johnathan Jordan, who had brought the allegations to light and fully cooperated with the inquiry.

Redemption in the Pool

Despite the setback, the team has returned to practice with renewed vigor, focusing their energies on the upcoming competition. Last time around, both the Eastern Illinois men and women’s teams finished seventh out of eight at the Summit League Championship, while Southern Indiana came in at eighth. This year, the team is all set to give a better account of themselves, looking to rise from the ashes of the past and dive headfirst into a future of potential and promise.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

